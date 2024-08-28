SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vuzix by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vuzix by 86.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 130,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of VUZI opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,285.06% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

