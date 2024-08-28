SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $468,063. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $788.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

