SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 48.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

