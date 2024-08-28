SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

