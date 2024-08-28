SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

