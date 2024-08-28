SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $791.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dynex Capital

About Dynex Capital

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.