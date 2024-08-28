SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $78.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.