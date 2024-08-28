SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

