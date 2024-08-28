SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 272.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $326.60 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.85.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

