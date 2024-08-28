SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,577 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after acquiring an additional 872,216 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,102 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $90.60 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

