SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,260 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 229.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 808,850 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Stock Up 9.8 %

SLQT stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

