SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,310. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on UFCS

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $518.71 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.38.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.