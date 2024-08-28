SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KE. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 121,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KE opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

