SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,994 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

