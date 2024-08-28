SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

