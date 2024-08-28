SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,658 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

