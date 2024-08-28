SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,859 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 27,859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.