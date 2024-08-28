SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 288,465 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,021,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,896,000 after buying an additional 1,624,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,379,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

