SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $44.28 on Monday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $812.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

