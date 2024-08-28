SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Kinetik in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinetik by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

KNTK stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

