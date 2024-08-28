SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 340,462 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 340,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 449,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $67,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

