SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at $111,377,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stride by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,594,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stride by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

