SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $951,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $4,813,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $27.96.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

