SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,375 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

