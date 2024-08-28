SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 51,052 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

View Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.