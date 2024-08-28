SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 575 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $9,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,053 shares of company stock worth $8,595,861. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

