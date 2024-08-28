SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 619,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,021 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 1,044,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,131,945.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,131,945.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,120,487 shares of company stock worth $60,982,332 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.