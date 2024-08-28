SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $232,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $201.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.22. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

