SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 70,962 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $21,670,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.