SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 70,962 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $21,670,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

