SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 808,102 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,451 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

