SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,199 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

