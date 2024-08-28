SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,101 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,718,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

