SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,270 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000.

Children’s Place Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

