SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,931 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 115,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $614.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

