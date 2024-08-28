SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 156,838 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 168.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,406 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,003,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

