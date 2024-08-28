SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $123,000 Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YORW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in York Water by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.63. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

