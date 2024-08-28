SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

