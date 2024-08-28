SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

