SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on CHUY
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.