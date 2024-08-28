SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $138,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $802.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.