SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $522,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.