SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 837,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
EDR opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.62.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Endeavor Group
In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
