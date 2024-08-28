SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 837,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.