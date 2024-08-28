SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after buying an additional 664,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

