SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI by 585.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in RLI by 52.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

RLI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $151.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $152.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

