SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,522 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 823,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $5,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

