SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $42,310,575.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,952,227.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,310,575.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

