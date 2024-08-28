SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

