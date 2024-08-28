SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRT stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $526.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

