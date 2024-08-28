ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 133,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $6,751,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 128,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $194.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

