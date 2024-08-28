ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $5,587,119,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Microsoft Price Performance
MSFT stock opened at $416.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.88.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
