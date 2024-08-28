Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Expands By 220.6%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the July 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XXII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.