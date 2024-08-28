Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Expands By 220.6%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the July 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
